'Irony Came To Die': Twitter Isn't Happy With Nirmala Sitharaman's Kashmiri Poem

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a photo opportunity before Budget 2020.

Kashmir has been under lockdown for 181 days, since Article 370 was scrapped on August 5. The state’s major political leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, along with hundreds of civilians, are still under detention. So it was unsurprising that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to recite a Kashmiri poem while presenting Budget 2020 to signify “development” in the region struck many as cruel irony.

Sitharaman first recited the poem, written by Dina Nath Kaul, in Kashmiri and then the meaning in Hindi: “Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa.”

While the poem speaks of a “blooming” country, people in the erstwhile state, which has now been divided into two union territories, have been suffering due to the economic and political impact of the shutdown. In December, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the Kashmiri economy suffered a loss of Rs 17,878 crore due to the severe restrictions imposed since 5 August 2019.

Sitharaman’s recitation riled up people, with many taking to Twitter to express their anguish.

Here’s what people said:

After disempowering J&K, FM today recited a Kashmiri poem to talk about inclusive development.



The audacity and the irony. This govt has no shame. #Budget2020 https://t.co/P9rvlHB091 — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) February 1, 2020

Kashmir ko band karwake waha economy barbad karke kashmiri poem suna rahe. Waah madam Waah — UTKARSH उत्कर्ष اتکرش 🇮🇳 (@uk_2911) February 1, 2020

she recites a poem in kashmiri? have some shame. — Surekha (@surekhapillai) February 1, 2020

After destroying kashmir and tamilnadu. These poems are nothing but pouring petrol on burning fire. #BJP will never bloom in these two states — santhosh (@santhosharul9) February 1, 2020

Nirmala ma’am reading out a Kashmiri poem is where irony came to die. #BudgetSession2020 — Rebellia Strikes Back (@darthdevi) February 1, 2020

Put Kashmir under siege but not refrain from Kashmiri jumlebaazi — reva (@Reva_Malhotra) February 1, 2020

Nirmala Sitharaman reciting Kashmiri poem while presenting her second budget. Alas! no Kashmiri politician was there to feel her love for them, they are all jail for last six month#Budget2020 — NKBhoopesh (@NKBhoopesh) February 1, 2020