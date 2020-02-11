Okhla Result: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Wins With Second Highest Margin In Shaheen Bagh Seat

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Amanatullah Khan won from the Okhla constituency by a margin of over 70,000 votes over his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Braham Singh.

While Khan got 1,30,367 votes, Singh only managed to get 58,540. Khan’s winning margin was the second highest, with AAP leader Sanjeev Jha defeating his nearest rival by 88,158 votes.

Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Centre’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and Jamia Nagar are part of this constituency.

The BJP had tried to make the protests at Shaheen Bagh a major poll point in this election with party leaders, including Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, trying to discredit the peaceful sit-in.

Last year, the Delhi Police, in December last year, had entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and beat up students and staff members. Khan had met the Jamia students and in an interview with HuffPost India’s Akshay Deshmane, Khan had said, “The way in which the police entered the university premises, attacked boys and girls studying there, is wrong. It cannot be tolerated. There should be a judicial inquiry into this, And whoever is faulty should be revealed”.