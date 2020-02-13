The BJP Is At It Again. This Time, MLA Om Prakash Sharma Calls Kejriwal 'Terrorist Supporter'

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Chief Minister designate and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas, on February 12, 2020 in New Delhi.

BJP’s divisive poll campaign for the Delhi assembly elections failed to bear fruit, but the party is at it again. This time, its newly elected MLA Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar has called Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal a supporter of terrorists.

ANI quoted Sharma as saying, “Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on Indian Army and supports tukde tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him.”

Sharma’s comment don’t come as a surprise since leaders of the BJP including ministers like Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur had made communal remarks like “goli maro” and “current” for Shaheen Bagh during their poll campaign, which fell flat as people rejected BJP’s divisive comments and voted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) back to power with a resounding victory.

AAP won 62 seats and BJP 8 seats. The AAP has been voted back to power for the third time. In 2015, AAP had swept the polls to win 67 seats, leaving the BJP with 3 seats.

BJP’s Parvesh Varma had taken a similar jibe at Kejriwal in the run up to the elections.

After their win, AAP’s Sanjay Singh had said, “The two crore families of Delhi have now said that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. I salute the people of Delhi from (for) giving AAP such a massive mandate.”

AAP had constantly said during their campaign that they were contesting the elections on the issues of electricity, water and education.