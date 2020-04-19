Over 3,600 People Detained For Violating Lockdown In Delhi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Police barricades are seen at the Turkman Gate on day nineteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, on April 12, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

New Delhi: Over 270 cases were registered and 3,608 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating lockdown orders, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 271 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 3,608 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 301 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data showed.