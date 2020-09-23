Opposition Absent, Govt Rams Controversial Labour Codes, FCRA Bill Through Parliament

ASSOCIATED PRESS A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as law makers arrive in New Delhi, Sept.14, 2020.

As the Opposition boycott of the Parliament session continues, the government has been ramming bills through the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in their absence.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed seven bills with minimal discussion while the Lok Sabha passed three controversial labour codes.

The labour codes were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after which the House adjourned for the rest of the session.

Hindustan Times reported that this was the second-shortest monsoon session of the Upper House since 1952. “Instead of the scheduled 18 sittings, only 10 sittings were held between September 14 and 23. The House was scheduled to wind up on October 1,” the report said.

7 Bills passed in RS #Parliament in 3.5 hrs today! I had moved resolutions against 2 Ordinances plus a motion to send Essential Commodities Bill to Select Committee. Also amendments to Banking Regulation Bill. All 4 cancelled. Suspend us. Then pass Bills. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 22, 2020

Opposition parties are boycotting the remaining session of the Parliament over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs on Sunday. The MPs were suspended for protesting the passage of the farm bills through a voice note.

The Opposition will reportedly meet the President at 5 pm today over the way the farm bills were passed.

On Wednesday, the trend continued with the Rajya Sabha approving the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.

The bill makes it mandatory for office bearers of NGOs to provide their Aadhaar numbers at the time of registration and also bring various other changes.

It reduces the use of foreign funds to meet administrative expenses of any NGO from 50 per cent to 20 per cent of annual funds. It also enables the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In the Lok Sabha, the government passed a Bill that seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed the Bill as critical for financial stability in the country, and said it brings in a firm legal basis for bilateral netting for two counter parties.

Bilateral contracts constitute 40 per cent of total financial contracts while multilateral contracts constitute 60 per cent, she added.

On Tuesday evening, the Lok Sabha had passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Code on Social Security, 2020 were passed by the Lower House.

The codes have been sharply criticised for being anti-labour.

The Aajeevika Bureau said that the three labour codes had been publicly available for only two days.

The 2020 versions of the 3 Codes have only been publicly available for 2 days and total hundreds of pages, so MPs themselves would not have had a chance to study them! How can Codes that fundamentally weaken labour protections for millions of workers, be passed this way? (3/4) — Aajeevika Bureau (@AajeevikaBureau) September 21, 2020

The non-profit organisation posted several detailed Twitter threads on how the codes weakened labour protection.

It is alarming that the OSH Code 2020 gives the govt the power to suspend safety laws arbitrarily: it allows the State govt to exempt any new factory from its provisions for increased economic activity & employment generation, if it is in “public interest” #AntiLabourCodes (1/2) — Aajeevika Bureau (@AajeevikaBureau) September 22, 2020

Since EVERY new factory would lead to job creation, this gives sweeping discretion to the State govt to exempt them from safety & welfare norms. Note the earlier Factories Act permitted such exemption for a limited period of three months only during a “public emergency.” (2/2) — Aajeevika Bureau (@AajeevikaBureau) September 22, 2020

The Social Security Code 2020 seeks to consolidate PF, ESI, gratuity, maternity benefits, etc. There is a huge gulf between social security to formal and informal workers (93% of the workforce)! The govt had an opportunity to bridge this, but failed! #AntiLabourCodes (1/3) pic.twitter.com/L9I3WCHzlW — Aajeevika Bureau (@AajeevikaBureau) September 22, 2020

Finally, it is alarming that the Industrial Relations Code prohibits the right to strike. Unions must give a 60 day notice to strike, but notice leads to automatic conciliation, & striking during conciliation is illegal. #AntiLabourCodes (1/4) — Aajeevika Bureau (@AajeevikaBureau) September 22, 2020

Responses to the #LabourCodes have argued that they severely weaken labour protections: through changes to definitions, leaving important provisions to be notified by States rather than hard coded into law, divisions between formal and informal. Some commentaries below: (1/5) — Aajeevika Bureau (@AajeevikaBureau) September 22, 2020

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the objective of these laws was to provide all kinds of facilities and healthy environment to workers.