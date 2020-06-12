18% GST On Parotta? Kerala Tourism Chips In As Aghast Malayalis Trend #HandsOffPorotta

Twitter/Kerala Tourism The Parotta outrage

It’s just been three days since a large group of Malayalis joined Twitter en masse (#KeralaComesToTwitter) to fight misinformation about their state on the social media platform. On Friday, they had a fight on their hands.

What’s ticked them off? A recent GST ruling by the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings which put roti and parotta in two different GST slabs. The ruling said food items like the Malabar parotta and whole wheat parotta would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18% against the 5% that was applied to khakhra, plain chapati and roti, Times of India reported.

Parotta, a flaky flatbread made of maida, is widely consumed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It’s unclear if 18% GST is also likely to apply to paratha and paratha wraps which were previously in the same category. The ruling did not mention this.

The bench said it had distinguished between the two products because rotis were a ready-to-use food preparation while parottas needed to be heated before they could be consumed and hence could not be classified under Entry 99A of Schedule 1 of GST notifications as roti was.

This justification did not quite fly with parotta lovers who were soon trending #handsoffporotta on Twitter.

Both porotta& roti made frm wheat/maida,Only difference is their way ofcooking. Still, as per new GST rule, porotta should be subjected to 18%GST while 5% slab for roti.Why?



Roti is north Indian and porotta is South Indian. That's food fascism.#handsoffporotta pic.twitter.com/VAOw76vnBQ — D🌹 (@worker_bee44) June 12, 2020

Wowww... So Chappatti and Rotis only 5% GST (essential item) while Kerala Porottas will carry 18% GST (luxury item).



What's next? Appam and Pazhampori having 28% GST?#HandsOffPorotta — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020

Classic and Whole Wheat Malabar "Parota" under Schedule III of GST Laws is taxable at 18% GST.

The government gave a very lame explanation that Porotta is taxed simply because it's not Roti.



The flawed logic shows the north south divide in their politics.#HandsOffPorotta — Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) June 12, 2020

The stuffed "Parota" is left untaxed.

This is ridiculous and a literal call for war. Declaring war on our food is legit declaring war of Kerala. #KeralaComesToTwitter to counter just this!#HandsOffPorotta — Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) June 12, 2020

"First they came for Pazhampori and Appam.



Now they came for Kerala Porotta."#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/3nIK5aeQIh — ComradeFromKerala 🌹 (@ComradeMallu) June 12, 2020

It's just a conversion of circle into triangle and you put it "18%gst" while the ingredients are same as per my knowledge. It made me think, what was the logic behind ? Can anyone answer ? pic.twitter.com/rFbcQdIiTS — Divya Yadav (@Divya__Yadav) June 12, 2020

What the tax department should do ?



Ans. Bring Tax Reforms, Increase country fund by collecting taxes in proper way and etc.



What they are doing ?



Ans. Paratha are not roti. So, 18% GST.



😂 ଆଉ ପରଠା ଖାଇବ ନା ରୁଟି 😂 pic.twitter.com/9foJJuTZkG — Sarada Prasad Das (@AmSaradaPrasad) June 12, 2020

Indian hotel conversations:



Roti: 5% GST sir

Parothas: 18% GST sir

Naan: Can you show your pan card sir?

Height of Governance #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/HBayKCbQjH — Nitin Yadav (@NitinYa41575435) June 12, 2020

"18% GST" on Parotta

5% on Roti



Next Meeting,(Prediction)

Kulcha and Nan attracts 18% GST



Addional Surcharge 10% for Stuffed Kulcha and Garlic Naan. — Naman Sachdev (@nnamansachdev) June 12, 2020

#GSTCouncil meeting is happening through video conference and council is discussing whether



Idly Vs Rava Idly

Plain dosa Vs Masala dosa attracts 18% gst or not.



Last match was between Roti Vs Parotta — b s sagar (@bssagar97) June 12, 2020

Roti: 5% GST.

Parota: 18% GST.



Creating more problems instead of solving them. Food Fascism? pic.twitter.com/H8UTH9tuTS — Anonymous India (@journalistboii) June 12, 2020

It seems that the government wants even the common man to not be able to eat. Take the lives of the poor.

This would directly affect the business of "dhabas" and general restaurants.

Roti : 5% Gst tax

Parotas : 18% Gst tax

#18%GST pic.twitter.com/5sjMR9PFEV — Chandni Agrawal (@chandnia941) June 12, 2020

The Brilliance!

Roti = 5% GST

Atta = 5% GST

Parota = 18% GST

I wonder which way 'Ghee Phulkas' will go? 🤔

Sure shot way of working one's way out of recession! Babudom, Jai ho pic.twitter.com/ER3aI9RRVR — Holy Spank (@SpankHoly) June 12, 2020

In other news : #Porotta fans criticising the 18% GST imposed by AAR #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/j4o38Odn8u — Harsh Parikh (@parikhharsh96) June 12, 2020

As the trend took off, Kerala Tourism stepped in quietly with a photo of parotta.

The loyal fans of the Malabar cuisine simply cannot keep their #handsoffporotta, lockdown or not. Share your favorite porotta recipes with us. pic.twitter.com/ckgIddBjpf — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) June 12, 2020

This is not the first time food has been a point of contention for the state. Indian Railways faced a backlash in January after a new IRCTC menu replaced popular Kerala snacks with North Indian ones for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains and food stalls at stations in the state. The move was rolled back after much outrage and a letter written by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden to Railway minister Piyush Goyal.

The same month, Kerala Tourism’s photo of a beef dish had kicked up controversy because it was tweeted on the same day as Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu.