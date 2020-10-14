'Win-Win': Payal Ghosh Tenders Unconditional Apology To Richa Chadha

Twitter Payal Ghosh

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology.

Chadha last week filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for making a “false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement” against her and also sought monetary compensation as damages.

Ghosh, while levelling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy.

On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told Justice A K Menon that both the parties (Chadha and Ghosh) have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking.

Ghosh, in the undertaking, said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Chadha and tendered an apology.

“The parties have agreed they would not file any cases against each other with regard to this matter and there would not be any demand for monetary compensation,” Satpute told the high court.

Ghosh later tweeted:

These are our conditions in para 3, accepted by plaintiff & her lawyer ,so by putting certain conditions in para 3,it becomes conditional apology 🤭Jai Hind!! India is intelligent enough to understand wording in consent term,amicable settlement mean no win no lose, onlywin & win pic.twitter.com/94wvhsMJnm — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 14, 2020

Our consent term with certain conditions has been finalised, filed & accepted by Hon’ble High Court as an amicable settlement. No one wins no one lost. It’s a case of win-win. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 14, 2020

Chadha’s advocates Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar also said the matter has been worked out.

Justice Menon accepted the same and disposed of the suit against Ghosh.

Chadha in her suit had also arraigned a Telugu news channel and actor Kamaal R Khan as defendants for uploading Ghoshs video and making further statements against Chadha.

On Wednesday, Khan’s advocate Manoj Gadkari told the HC that his client will not make any further statements, but he intends to contest the present suit.

The bench then directed him to file an affidavit and posted the suit for further hearing after six weeks.

On September 23, Ghosh lodged an FIR at Mumbai’s Versova police station accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013.