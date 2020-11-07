Perhaps No One Told Trump How Vote Counting Works. Twitter Is Here To Help

Donald Trump seems strangely in the dark about the process of counting votes ... or at least he’s pretending to be.
Trump has been lamenting that he had big leads in an array of states as the polls initially closed in them but that his margins disappeared as more and more votes ― especially those cast by mail ― were tallied.
On Friday afternoon, the president tweeted his latest gripe suggesting that the election must be rigged because it looks like Democrat Joe Biden is going to win it.
Trump has spoken and acted as if he doesn’t understand that a winner isn’t chosen until ALL the votes are counted, and that a lead can go back and forth until a state’s tally is complete.
Of course, Trump also claimed that testing more people for COVID-19 is the reason the pandemic continues to spike in the U.S.
Dan Rather chimed in Thursday evening with a witty suggestion on how Trump might grasp what’s happening:
Other Twitter users were happy to dump cold water on the president’s dubious hot take.