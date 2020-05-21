In Photos: Cyclone Amphan Leaves A Trail Of Devastation In West Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan left 72 people dead in West Bengal as it ravaged through the state, Odisha and parts of Bangladesh.
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called it a bigger crisis than Covid-19. The cyclone affected coastal districts of North and South 24 Paraganas of Bengal with torrential rains and windstorms, uprooting trees, electric poles and causing floods.
“So far as per the reports we have received, 72 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. Two districts North and South 24 Paraganas are completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch. I would urge the Central government to extend all help to the state,” Banerjee said, according to PTI, after conducting a review meeting with officials
In Kolkata, the cyclone 125 kmph per hour, leaving a trail of devastation and flooding.
PTI reported senior state officials said it was too early to estimate a toll on life or damage to property as the hardest hit areas were still not accessible.
Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, extremely severe cyclone Amphan slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall and gustings in various parts of the state.
Strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph per hour upturned cars in Kolkata and felled trees and electricity poles blocking important roads and intersections.
Odisha also sustained similar damages. Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and parts of the northern district of Mayurbhanj were affected by it, reported PTI.
The report said 19,38,382 power consumers have been affected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam district.
Here are some photos from the cyclone and its aftermath.