Amazing Photos Of Celebrations As Joe Biden Defeats Donald Trump

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Celebrations around the country erupted as news spread that Vice President Joe Biden won the election against President Donald Trump.

Photos showed celebrations in Philadelphia, New York, Washington, and other cities.

See the latest photos below of people celebrating President-elect Joe Biden.

Above: People celebrate on Saturday in Philadelphia after news broke that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.

ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images

A man carries his child as they wave US flags while celebrating on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.

ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza near the White House.

Gerald Herbert/AP

People celebrate outside Vaughn’s Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York City erupts in celebration at Times Square.

Noah Berger/AP

Celebrations in Oakland, California.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Gabi Poletaev, left, and Michael Crowley celebrate at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC.

Yegor Aleyev via Getty Images

A woman touches her head as she reacts in McPherson Square in Philadelphia.

ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.

KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images

People celebrate at Times Square in New York.

DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images

People wave flags and celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.

ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

A woman holds up a sign while celebrating across from the White House.

Seth Wenig/AP

People celebrate in Times Square.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Newlyweds walk through Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

Alex Brandon/AP

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Celebrations broke out in Philadelphia Saturday over Biden’s defeat of Trump.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

A photograph of President-elect Joe Biden is held aloft as people celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

People embrace outside Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

Celebrations also break out in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

Alex Brandon/AP

People gather in Washington’s Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

More hugs in Manhattan.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spontaneous celebrations in Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Alex Brandon/AP

Janice Jamison of Evans, Georgia, reacts in Washington’s McPherson Square to CNN’s news that Biden defeated Trump.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images