The Latest Photos As America Goes To The Polls

Eric Gay/AP A jogger carries a "Vote" flag as he passes a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in San Antonio.

The time has finally come.

Americans showed up in force on 3 November to vote for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump to lead the country for the next four years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the polls look very different this year. Photos show winding lines, spaced-out voting booths and unusual face masks as people exercise their right to participate in American democracy.

See the latest photos from Election Day 2020 below.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

A dog is seen at a polling station in Huntington Park on Election Day, California, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Jeffrey Dean / Reuters

Voters fill out their ballots at Ethel M. Taylor Academy on Election Day, in Cincinnati, Ohio on Nov. 3, 2020.

Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Voters wait in line outside the Simpson Voting House polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Derry Township, Pennsylvania. The first time the location was used for polling was 1891.

LM Otero/AP

Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.

Wong Maye-E/AP

Poll workers wait to register voters at the Moose Lodge on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

Barton Foley, 32, with his cat “Little Ti Ti” on his shoulder, casts his ballot on Election Day at Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 3, 2020.

Charlie Riedel/AP

A man walks past a colourful maple tree after voting at a polling location in the National World War I museum Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters

Eboni Price and Cornelius Ates ride horses to a polling station on Election Day in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Chris Pizzello/AP

The Los Pasajeros mariachi band plays for voters at a polling place at Dodger Stadium on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Cesia Kearns wearing glasses and a face mask is seen outside a polling place in the CenturyLink Field Event Center on Election Day, in Seattle, Washington on Nov. 3, 2020.

Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

A man dressed as a character from “My Neighbor Totoro” stands outside a polling station in Brunswick, Maine on Nov. 3, 2020.

Robert F. Bukat/AP

Caution tape closes off a voting stall to help distance voters and prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Election Day at the East End School, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Portland, Maine.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters

Donovan Faison, a 27-year-old first-time voter, wears an unusual mask and sunglasses as he feeds his ballot into a tabulator machine after voting at a polling station in Durham, North Carolina.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Voters cast their ballots at the Old Stone School, used as a polling station, on Election Day in Hillsboro, Virginia.

Nick Oxford / Reuters

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City.

Gerry Broome/AP

A man wearing a mask gathers with a group in support of Black Voters Matter at the Graham Civic Center polling site in Graham, North Carolina.

Morry Gash/AP

People line up to vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, Wisconsin.

John Locher/AP

People wait outside a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Jeniya Garrett, right, watches her aunt Catherina Neal vote on Election Day at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago.

David Goldman/AP

Voters line up before polls open on Election Day at a precinct in Warren, Michigan.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Voters wear face coverings while waiting in line to vote at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California.

David McNew via Getty Images

Signage encouraging people to vote is seen across the street from the voting center at the Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in Los Angeles.

John Locher/AP

A poll worker waits to help a voter at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas.