PM CARES Got Rs 6,500 Cr A Month Ago, Allocates Rs 3,100 Cr To COVID-19 Fight Now

PM Narendra Modi had on March 28 announced the creation of the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), days after India went into a national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Modi had said people could contribute to the fund to help the government fight against coronavirus and similar “distressing situations”.

The announcement came as a surprise as there already existed the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund which had an unspent balance of Rs 3,800 crore in its corpus as of December 2019.

