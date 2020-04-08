PM Modi On Lockdown: Unlikely To Be Lifted On 14 April

PIB_India Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the all-party video conference.

Strict lockdowns have been implemented across the world to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it is likely that the 21-say lockdown in India, that was supposed to end on April 14, will be extended.

Reports suggest, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference with leaders of all parties said that it is unlikely the lockdown will be lifted on April 14.

This, however, has not been officially confirmed.

“Massive behavioral, social and personal changes will have to take place... The priority of the government is to save each and every life. The situation in the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’, it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant,” PM Modi was quoted by NDTV as saying in the video meeting.

“Nobody is saying that lockdown should be lifted. I will again talk to the CMs. But as of now, the mood is that entire lockdown lifting is not possible. We are also talking at district levels. For us, lockdown is the only way to save our people,” Modi was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Reports say that the confirmation of this decision will likely come after the prime minister holds a meeting with chief ministers on April 11.

In India, the number of cases and deaths have only been rising, with state governments across the country grappling to bring the numbers down.

According to the Union health ministry 773 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India now has 4643 active cases and 149 people have died with 32 of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

PTI reported that states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of the virus, the prime minister said.

Leaders provided feedback, suggested policy measures, discussed the 21-day lockdown and the way forward, according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)