Tributes Pour In For Pranab Mukherjee, PM Modi Calls Him 'Scholar Par Excellence'

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Condolences started pouring in soon with President Ram Nath Kovind saying that Mukherjee’s demise was the “passing of an era”.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, said that Mukherjee “has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation”. He added that as the President, Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah shared messages of condolences. Singh said Mukherjee had tremendous knowledge about India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and defence and his demise is a “personal loss” for him.

Shah said Mukherjee’s “life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland.”

Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society.



His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Mukherjee “brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service”.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “India loses an experienced and seasoned leader”.

Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed condolences.

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Mukherjee “was an elder brother to many of us who always gave ears to what others said irrespective of their party affiliation”.