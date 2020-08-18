Journalist Prashant Kanojia Arrested Again By UP Police

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh police, allegedly for a post on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reported ANI.

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police from his Delhi residence over a social media post about Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/SES675AOhV — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Kanojia, a freelance journalist, who has worked for The Wire and The Indian Express, had been arrested last year after he shared a video of a woman on social media who said she wanted to marry UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. An FIR was lodged against him in April as well.

The Quint quoted Kanojia’s wife, journalist Jagisha Arora, as saying that some of the policemen who came to pick him up were not in uniform.

Journalist Neha Dixit tweeted that the police had shared no written orders or details and took Kanojia to the Vasant Vihar station in Delhi, after which he will be taken to Lucknow.

Journalist @PJkanojia picked by UP police from his residence half an hour back. Said 'in connection with a tweet.' No written orders or details were shared. Taken to Vasant Vihar station in Delhi. Will be taken to Lucknow thereafter. — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) August 18, 2020

While further details of why Kanojia was arrested are still being awaited, #ReleasePrashantKanojia began trending on Twitter like it had when he was arrested the last time.

The suppression of democratic dissent continues. Without proper clarification regarding the exact tweet, Journalist @PJkanojia has been arrested on account of 'some tweets'. Why do ruling powers feel threatened by freedom of speech and expression?#ReleasePrashantKanojia — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) August 18, 2020

Journalist @PJkanojia has been abruptly picked up by @Uppolice from Delhi claiming that it is “regarding a tweet”.



Reports say that he’s going to be taken to Lucknow.



How long are we going to allow this blatant fascism & muzzling of voices by Yogi? #ReleasePrashantKanojia — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 18, 2020

When does a tweet become an arrest warrant?



Journalist @PJkanojia had been picked by @Uppolice from his residence. No case details provided or warrant issued but have simply told 'in connection with a tweet'.



Stop targeted violence against journalists!#ReleasePrashantKanojia pic.twitter.com/1UipNrldkQ — mohd nizamuddin (@mohdnizamuddin) August 18, 2020

Arrest of Prashant Kanojia @PJkanojia is another example of UP Govn failure ... #ReleasePrashantKanojia — गुड्डू (@guddudcosta) August 18, 2020

They arrested Anti caste, bahujan journalist @PJkanojia... WTF

This is unacceptable, disturbing

Release him now!!



They are coming to gag us now even on social media platforms 😕#ReleasePrashantKanojia — BrijMohan Chandera (@BrijChandera) August 18, 2020

The way @PJkanojia is being detained on daily basis by the Up Police shows that how Caste Based discrimination is being legalised by the state itself, the govt doesn't want the minorities to read and write and vocal about thier corrupt practices.#ReleasePrashantKanojia — Mir Farhan Quasimi (@_mir_farhan_) August 18, 2020