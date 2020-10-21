Journalist Prashant Kanojia Granted Bail By Allahabad HC

FACEBOOK/PRASHANT KANOJIA

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia. He will be released on Thursday.

He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in August.

[Breaking] Allahabad HC grants Bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on August 18. pic.twitter.com/8W2sz0YHzW — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 21, 2020

He moved the High Court after the Lucknow District Court denied him any relief, according to LiveLaw.

Last month, his partner Jagisha Arora put out a video appeal asking people to participate in a Twitter trend demanding the release of the journalist.