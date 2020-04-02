Actor Prithviraj's Film Crew In Jordan Will Be Provided All Possible Help, Says Kerala Minister

Prithviraj Sukumaran/ Facebook Prithviraj

Kerala minister AK Balan said authorities will make all possible help available for Malayalam actor Prithviraj and his film crew of 57 people, who are stuck in Jordan while shooting for the film Adujeevitham.

Prithviraj, director Blessy and their film unit suspended their shoot amid restrictions in Jordan to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor posted an update on their situation on Instagram, saying that the team was cooperating with authorities in Jordan and waiting for the earliest available opportunity to return to India.

“There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India,” he wrote.

Kerala’s culture minister AK Balan said on Wednesday he had spoken to MEA minister of state V Muraleedharan who had assured him that they would help crew members who were concerned about their visas expiring during their stay.

Balan said Muraleedharan had spoken to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Prithiraj’s mother Mallika Sukumaran for details of the situation.

The film unit, which has been shooting the adaption of author Benyamin’s bestselling novel Goat Days, stopped working on March 27 due to restrictions in Jordan.

The actor said the team had been advised to return to India at the first available opportunity.

International flights to India have been suspended till April 14 as part of the national lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Prithviraj said that film unit had accommodation, food and supplies till the second week of April.

“We have a doctor in out team who’s carrying out medical check up for each member of the crew every 72 hours and we also subjected to periodic check up by a govt appointed Jordanian doctor,” he said in his update.

On March 20 , the actor had written from Wadi Rum in Jordan that the team was continuing their shoot after consulting with authorities and medical check-up of each crew member.

“Two of our actors have been put in precautionary quarantine in Amman along with all other passengers who flew in with them in the same flight,” he had said.