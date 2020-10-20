This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Actor Prithviraj Tests Positive For Covid After 'Jana Gana Mana' Shoot

The Malayalam actor had been shooting for his latest film 'Jana Gana Mana'.
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after shoot for his latest film Jana Gana Mana.

The actor said he was asymptomatic and had gone into isolation.

In March, Prithviraj and his crew for the film Aadujeevitham had been shooting in Jordan when countries began going into lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. International flights had been suspended at the time.

The actor and the film’s crew returned to India on a repatriation flight in May.

