Actor Prithviraj Tests Positive For Covid After 'Jana Gana Mana' Shoot

Instagram Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after shoot for his latest film Jana Gana Mana.

The actor said he was asymptomatic and had gone into isolation.

In March, Prithviraj and his crew for the film Aadujeevitham had been shooting in Jordan when countries began going into lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. International flights had been suspended at the time.