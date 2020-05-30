Protests Continue Nationwide Over George Floyd Killing In Minneapolis

Nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd — the Black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck — continued Friday evening as Americans demanded that those involved face justice.

At the protest in New York, police were filmed hitting demonstrators with batons and spraying what appeared to be pepper spray, according to reporters on the scene.

Police in several cities, including Boston and Fort Wayne, Indiana, reportedly fired tear gas to disperse protesters.

In Atlanta, police also reportedly used tear gas on protesters outside CNN headquarters, where police were barricaded in the entry after some demonstrators shattered glass walls.

The White House went on lockdown as protesters neared Pennsylvania Avenue and kicked down barricades guarded by the Secret Service, CNN reported. No one is allowed to leave the grounds, including members of the press.

In California, a black Toyota captured on video appeared to deliberately drive into protesters in Bakersfield. It was spotted later speeding down a road where demonstrators were gathered. It couldn’t immediately be determined if anyone was seriously injured.

In downtown Los Angeles, protesters shut down the 110 Freeway as they chanted, “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace.” Some clashed with police after a squad car was attacked.

In Louisville, Kentucky, law enforcement shot rubber bullets at a local news crew filming the protest, according to a local newscaster who was hit while reporting live.

BREAKING: Police in Louisville fire rubber bullets at news crews live on television, as protests continue. pic.twitter.com/KYBrvsfXOE — Adam Snider (@AdamSniderNews) May 30, 2020

Demonstrators are on the move, chanting George Floyd’s name and “No Justice, No Peace.” Just passed over the Hennepin Avenue bridge. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/j4FDwNoCKJ — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZuciQA82fe — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) May 29, 2020

Chants of WHO ARE YOU PROTECTING in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/KPI8aQefkX — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 30, 2020

Chicago’s #GeorgeFloyd protest has now taken over Ida B Wells Drive@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0LPwMtmKxK — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 29, 2020

Driver plows through crowd of protesters blocking road in Bakersfield, California pic.twitter.com/pI8OMneV8H — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818) May 30, 2020

LAPD seen trying to detain protesters after squad car windows smashed, officer attacked downtown https://t.co/uHrpaRp3xm pic.twitter.com/gmxNAdO1uM — KTLA (@KTLA) May 30, 2020

Minneapolis police over previous nights had responded to protests by wearing riot gear and firing tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators. Amid some of the civil unrest on Thursday night, a local police precinct in Minneapolis was burned and a Target and other stores were damaged.

The nationwide civil unrest follows a days-long wait for the Friday arrest of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. The white cop pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd, who was handcuffed and unarmed, was being arrested after he was accused of fraud involving a possibly counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, according to the complaint filed against him, with Floyd reportedly unresponsive for nearly three of those minutes.

Chauvin is facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s family issued a statement Friday saying they were disappointed authorities didn’t seek first-degree murder charges. The family, calling Chauvin’s arrest “welcome but overdue,” also demanded that the other three officers present Monday — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — be arrested.

“The pain that the black community feels over this murder and what it reflects about the treatment of black people in America is raw and is spilling out onto streets across America,” the family’s attorney Ben Crump wrote in a statement.

The local NAACP chapter echoed the family’s demands for the arrest of the other officers. “All humanity should be outraged,” Leslie Redmond, president of the Minneapolis NAACP, said Friday.