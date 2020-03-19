Quarantined Spaniards Are Thanking Medical Workers Each Night In The Most Moving Way

Each night, quarantined citizens in Spain pay a stirring tribute to the health care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country introduced a two-week state of emergency over the weekend that bans people from leaving their homes unless there are extenuating circumstances. Since then, residents in apartments nationwide have joined together during various times in the evening to applaud and bang kitchen implements in a show of solidarity.

Check out the videos here:

Es la hora. Va por ellos. Por todos los que estáis cuidando de vosotros y del resto 👏👏👏👏 #AplausoSanitario pic.twitter.com/lnLAL4eYhF — Canal Extremadura (@cextremadura) March 17, 2020

📹VÍDEO | Centro de Madrid, 22:00h y toda la calle rompe a aplaudir desde sus ventanas en señal de apoyo y agradecimiento a las miles de personas que en toda España están luchando contra el #CoronavirusESP



G R A C I A S 😍 pic.twitter.com/GCDTj79cwm — Cadena SER (@La_SER) March 14, 2020

The whole of Spain went to their windows to give a round of applause to health workers for their amazing work. #compartomiaplausosanitario

👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Og45rc5wAr — The Local Spain (@TheLocalSpain) March 14, 2020

all of spain burst into a round of applause at 10 pm for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers #AplausoSanitario

this is in pamplona <3 pic.twitter.com/Ss85iKhavP — dani (@sqecter) March 14, 2020

España aplaude a l@s profesionales de la sanidad pública. 👏👏👏 #AplausoSanitario



En los momentos difíciles, uno valora lo importante. Gracias por vuestro enorme compromiso, gracias al pueblo valiente que la puso en pie y nunca más gobiernos que la malvendan a los buitres. pic.twitter.com/4osVe9TGLE — ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) March 14, 2020

Spontaneous applause coming from people in their apartments outside of my apartment in Madrid ❤️ #COVID19 #Madrid #QuedateEnLaCasa pic.twitter.com/7zoGV5GQIy — CARDIAC KEMBA (@KeenanLo) March 17, 2020

Tonight's homage to medical staff across Spain on the frontline of coronavirus involves banging pots and pans from every window. Lets make some noise to show our appreciation!! #vivalosmedicos #AplausoSanitario #Malasaña #Madrid pic.twitter.com/2Jfe3rDE4f — The Local Spain (@TheLocalSpain) March 15, 2020

Qué momento acabamos de vivir tan bonito y emocionante. Gracias a todos los que estáis ahí al pie del cañón 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AGH9HDD9R0 — Esther Linares (@EstherLinaresB) March 14, 2020

So heartwarming! Another night of lockdown, another night of rapturous applause for the health workers on the frontline of the #coronavirus crisis pic.twitter.com/gHPv53BuZr — Melissa Kitson (@mnkitson) March 15, 2020

👏❤ EN VÍDEO | ¡Bilbao no falla al #AplausoSanitario para reconocer su labor, especialmente en estos días! pic.twitter.com/RnRnXJbPuP — ElDesmarque Bizkaia (@ElDesmarque_BZK) March 17, 2020

The demonstration of gratitude spread to neighboring France on Tuesday night, HuffPost France reported, though it’s unclear if it will become a daily event there as well.

20h. Applaudissements et Marseillaise en chœur en l’honneur du personnel soignant qui lutte sans relâche contre le virus. Fierté et émotion 🥺😍🙌🏻 #COVID19 #Lyon pic.twitter.com/QtnojygOJO — Johan Muller (@johan_sncf) March 17, 2020

Dans ma résidence et celle d'en face on s'est passés le mot pour qu'à 20h ce soit petite salve d'applaudissement pour le personnel de santé au "front". Ça commence doucement, mais ça fait plaisir 👌 pic.twitter.com/nVDd4HA24C — JF/Thalnos (@ThalnosTV) March 17, 2020

Other videos of people paying similar tribute to medical workers have also emerged from Peru:

My aunt just sent me this from #Peru. People are clapping at the doctors after ending their shifts at the hospital. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qWsgDsntNq — Alonso (@areynarivarola) March 18, 2020

Elsewhere in Spain, where the virus has sickened more than 13,700 people and killed 598, self-isolating residents have also been using their time in lockdown to work out together (from a distance, of course):

As well as play bingo:

Jajaja siempre diré que nadie supera a los españoles en imaginación. Jugando al bingo a distancia. Que máquinas. pic.twitter.com/u9xoU5TQxs — Alfredo Perdiguero M. 🇪🇸 (@PerdigueroSIPEp) March 14, 2020

Pose for portraits:

#fotodesdemiventana . Un vecino ha puesto 'Paquito Chocolatero'. Hemos bailado. Yo he sacado mi cámara con el 400 y he gritado: "¡Soy fotógrafo!¿Quién quiere un retrato?". Varios han posado. Ella es Paloma. Hasta hoy no la conocía. Vive a 50 metros. #estevirusloparamosunidos pic.twitter.com/9OU0t6L6Ik — Moeh Atitar مو (@guerraypaz) March 15, 2020

Hold impromptu club nights:

And play “I Spy”:

Creíais que lo habíais visto todo?

En mi barrio jugamos al Veo Veo!! pic.twitter.com/yeNJ7ygAyd — A.C. (@AleRbb) March 15, 2020

This man, however, opted to break the strict self-isolation rules while wearing a dinosaur costume and earned a swift rebuke from the police:

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.



El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020