Hyderabad Rains: Citizens Take To Twitter To Show Devastation, Slam KCR Govt

NOAH SEELAM via Getty Images Cantonment Board workers use a boat to evacuate residents on a flooded street following heavy rains in Hyderabad on October 15, 2020.

After yet another night of heavy rains in Hyderabad, the flood situation has gone from bad to worse. The city received heavy rainfall in the last week inundating several part of the city, with the latest spell being on Saturday night.

PTI reported official data as saying Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain.

According to government data the heavy rains have killed at least 50 people and the cost of destruction from the rains is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore.

Twitter was abuzz on Sunday morning with photos from the city that showed the extent of the devastation caused by the rains.

#HyderabadRains : Salute to everyone who is doing their best to help each other in #Hyderabad 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tgclL1AG91 — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) October 17, 2020

Rajendranagar Police rescues eight persons including three kids who got stuck in heavy floods in Musi river #HyderabadRains #HyderabadFloods pic.twitter.com/g3Oy1Mof1I — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) October 16, 2020

Ya allah plz sabki hifazat farmaye.. Guys please take care of your close ones

Location=Yakutpura

Date=18th october#Hyderabadrains#hyderabadfloods pic.twitter.com/AADFTGyJSV — Farhan Siddiqui (@fsid12341) October 18, 2020

People also took to Twitter to question the government on why the city was flooded because of one week of rain.

Twitter users criticised the ruling TRS and chief minister KCR for being unprepared for this kind of a calamity, and also blamed poor city planning for the situation.

You can't really blame NATURE for #HyderabadFloods & #HyderabadRains.



The mess in city planning, thanks to nincompoops politicians and money minded real estate developers who gave two hoots to city ecology & topography.

And who lost the most : The Public ! 😢 #smartcities pic.twitter.com/Sax15zsrRg — Rishitha Jaladi🇮🇳 (@r_jaladi_) October 18, 2020

#HyderabadRains why can’t such heavy rains be predicted early with the latest weather technology and citizens be alerted and government machinery be ready to deal with such rains..What we are seeing is a reactive approach rather a pro active approach & citizens taking the load. — VK (@VamshiTK) October 17, 2020

The condition of our city has become worse to worst each passing day under KCR's governance. It looks like a garbage pile, and nothing done in general for improvement. And now this! Yes, it's intractable force of nature.. but a lot could have been avoided. #HyderabadRains — Syeda Moosavi (@SaysSeven) October 18, 2020

When was the last time in 6 years, TRS admitted to their own faults & mis-goverance.

Farmhouse Dora & Co, will target previous government now, soon they will target Nehru & Nizam Govt failures to cover up their LOOTING IN TELANGANA.#HyderabadRains — Naveen (@naveen_bhim) October 17, 2020

The actual face of a person comes out at the critical situation. Just like that, actual face of a Govt can be seen in this situation of #HyderabadRains #TRS has utterly failed at providing good life for its Metropolitan people. @KTRTRS & #KCR is just a sound boxes but nothing. — Psy 👺 (@IamBoosa) October 17, 2020