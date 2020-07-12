Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Says Attempts To Destabilise His Govt, BJP Blames Congress Infighting

Pacific Press via Getty Images File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

After Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to topple his government, several Rajasthan ministers and Congress party legislators met the Chief Minister at his residence on Saturday.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, among others, visited Gehlot, according to PTI.

Apart from Congress MLAs, Independent MLAs also met the Chief Minister.

Khachariyawas said that BJP’s conspiracy has been exposed and they will not be successful in fulfilling their agenda of toppling the state government.

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha said, “While the chief minister is fighting the coronavirus crisis, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and his team are trying to topple the state government. They are butchers.”

Later at night, Gehlot convened a meeting of the council of ministers at his residence to discuss the political situation in the state.

In a press conference on Saturday, Gehlot had accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unable to “tolerate” him or his government and were therefore planning a conspiracy.

“While the state government kept working for the people during the COVID-19 crisis, the BJP has continued to cause problems,” Gehlot said, according to NDTV.

BJP says CM trying to shift blame

The BJP dared Ashok Gehlot to prove his allegation of horse-trading or quit politics. The party leaders also claimed that the Chief Minister was targeting the opposition party as he was unable the check the infighting in the state Congress.

“The chief minister himself was the script writer, producer, director, actor and villain of this film,” PTI quoted Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as saying.

Shekhawat alleged that Gehlot “has fabricated this entire episode to defame and eliminate his state party president and deputy chief minister for his personal political gains”.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.