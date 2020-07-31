Bengal Student Says Beaten Up For Questioning Ram Mandir Ceremony During Pandemic

NurPhoto via Getty Images Representative image

While the Narendra Modi government continues to face criticism over the Ayodhya bhoomi pujan that will begin from August 5, a first-year MBBS student in West Bengal was reportedly beaten up for questioning the focus on the Ram Mandir during a global pandemic.

The Telegraph reported that Amrit Arya, a supporter of SFI, was beaten up, reportedly by people he said were BJP supporters. He had put up a post on Facebook asking whether it was appropriate to hold the ceremony when “thousands are dying of Covid”.

A resident of Tufanganj town in Cooch Behar, Arya studies in the NRS Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata and was in his home town because of the lockdown.

The Telegraph quoted him as saying, “They (BJP supporters) insisted I say sorry...my friend Rakesh Chandra Burman tried to save me (from blows) but was also beaten up.”

Left students held a march in Tufanganj to protest against the alleged assault.

The incident happened on the day that a priest, Pradeep Das, and 14 police officers posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The government has been criticised for holding the massive and expensive ceremony while the country is still dealing with a rising number of cases and death toll. India is the third worst-hit country in the world with 16,38,870 cases and fifth highest in terms of death with 35,747 deaths so far.

The ceremony is also happening on the first-year anniversary of the Modi government’s abrogation of Article 370 and division of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories.

Arya is not the only person to question the government’s priorities during a serious health crisis:

Lol! So it’s okay for the Ram temple to be built in the middle of a pandemic that we’re losing to? Priorities, you said?? What’s your take on this? — Tuchiya Bhakt (@TuchiyaB) July 23, 2020

At the peak of Pandemic Modi was dismantling elected governments and planning to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.... — Manuel Jasper (@jasmvk) July 29, 2020

Will this ram temple save us from the pandemic or the investment in health infrastructure? — Harshdeep Walia (@walia_harshdeep) July 23, 2020

ASSAM/BIHAR r facing the worst flood. millions of people r in trouble. the country is facing pandemic situation but the prime minister will be available only for the Ram temple foundation stone. — Ashok parmar (@Aks_1964) July 27, 2020

A silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, scheduled to be held in presence of PM on August 5

Considering the present pandemic this is possibly the most vulgar proposition of this Millennium — A. K. Bandyopadhyay (@akbandyopadhyay) July 27, 2020

This is our country India,where the pandemic is out of control,number of positive cases are increasing each day, people are dying each day,economy is crashing,the central govt. is busy for construction of Ram Mandir.They are still stuck at Hindu-Muslim, temple-mosque propagandas. — Dr. Payel Mondal (@DrPayelMondal) July 24, 2020