Sharing Info On Ram Temple Trust Will Endanger Life Or Compromise Confidential Info Source: MHA

Hindustan Times via Getty Images The gate for entering the premises of the Home Ministry at North Block in a file photo.

NEW DELHI—The Amit Shah-led union home ministry has yet again refused to provide any details about the Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya under the right to information because the ministry believes that doing so would “endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes”.

This was revealed in a response received by Ghaziabad resident and RTI activist Sushil Raghav from the home ministry to his appeal filed after the ministry, in a previous response, denied him information without giving any reasons.

The latest response was sent on August 13 by Joint Secretary (JKL) Manish Tiwari in the Amit Shah-led ministry. It states, “And whereas it may be noted that the sought information/documents in respect of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is covered under the section 8(g) of RTI Act, 2005. Hence, these cannot be shared.” It does not describe whose life will be under threat or what information or source could be compromised.

An official of the home ministry with knowledge of the matter has since confirmed while speaking with this reporter that there is a small but significant typographical error in that reply. It should be read as 8 (1)(g) and not 8 (g) because the latter does not exist in the Right to Information Act, 2005.

According to the section 8 (1)(g) of the RTI law, there is no obligation on public authorities like the union home ministry to give any Indian citizen “information, the disclosure of which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify’ the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.”

HuffPost India reached out to Tiwari, the senior home ministry official who responded to Raghav, to understand how sharing details of the Ram Temple trust could endanger anybody’s life or physical safety or further compromise information provided for law enforcement purposes.

The ministry’s official written reply to the appeal filed by the RTI applicant does not explain why it believes that section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act is applicable. Tiwari’s office responded to a call by this reporter on Tuesday morning saying the senior official was not present in the ministry. This report will be updated if and when Tiwari or his office reverts with an official reply.

Akshay Deshmane/HuffPost India Paragraph six (lowermost) in this order issued by Joint Secretary (JKL) Manish Tiwari says that information/documents relating with the Ayodhya Ram temple trust are "covered under the section 8(g) of the RTI Act, 2005. Hence, these cannot be shared."

Raghav, the RTI activist, termed the home ministry’s reply as simply ‘wrong’. “The disclosure of information with respect to trust doesn’t endanger the life of trust and its members...the security of trust will not be at risk by disclosure of information with respect to the members and the trust,” he explained. The RTI activist alleged that “they are trying to hide the corruption had been done by the members of trust” but did not name anyone or corroborate the claims. We could not independently verify these allegations.

As HuffPost India reported previously, Raghav filed an RTI application on 13 June asking six questions which included the full list of the trustees’ names, their locus standi for selection as trustees, copies of details of their criminal records in the form of FIRs, copy of constitution of the trust, details about its funds and aims and objectives.

In addition to these questions, Raghav also asked the status of his representation to the ministry requesting to appoint him as one of the trustees of the Ram Temple trust. He didn’t receive a clear response.

Raghav believes he must be considered for the post of a trustee as he thinks he is a member of the family of Lord Ram,. and the youngest descendant. Read our previous report for more details, here.