15-Year-Old Kidnapped, Raped In UP's Ballia

BALLIA, Uttar Pradesh ― A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in the Sikandarpur Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

The girl was rescued on Friday morning from Rasra bus stand and the accused identified as 23-year-old Asif has been arrested, SHO, Sikandarpur Amarjeet Yadav said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by Asif and raped, the SHO said.

On the complaint of the victim’s father a case was registered, he added.



The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he said.