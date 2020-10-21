SackRekhaSharma, Says Twitter, After Old Tweets Spark Outrage

Twitter/Facebook

A controversy that began on Tuesday when the National Commission for Women (NCW) tweeted that its chairperson Rekha Sharma discussed issues including a “rise in love jihad cases” with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now snowballed into demands for her resignation.

As screenshots of Sharma’s old tweets began circulating on social media, the NCW chairperson, a verified Twitter user who has more than 84,000 followers, made her account private. Twitter users including Alt News’s Pratik Sinha pointed out that the number of tweets on her profile have decreased since then, suggesting that she may have deleted many of them.

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by many right-wing activists to describe what they allege is a conspiracy by Muslim men to trick Hindu women into relationships and ultimately religious conversion. It is not just communal but also patriarchal, as it completely disregards the woman’s agency in the relationship, as many Twitter users pointed out.

Hey @sharmarekha - what on earth is a "love jehad" case? Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as @NCWIndia chief & use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW. https://t.co/MYmSSTPN59 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

Dear @sharmarekha - I have researched the so-called "love jehad" claims extensively (written a whole book about it) and am yet to find a SINGLE case where such claims have been vindicated. Please tell us a single case where the "crime" of "love jehad" has been proved. — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

In my book #FearlessFreedom @PenguinIndia, I profile the courageous women who have had to take on bigots like you, who sadly head courts and women's commissions and ministries. Remember the supposed Meerut "love jehad case"? It turned out to be a love case, they're married now. pic.twitter.com/hWgXRGKXQr — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

The conversation around Sharma turned into a bigger controversy when people dug out misogynist, offensive tweets by her.

NCW chairperson was the first to take action Azad for making "demeaning" remarks against women in his tweets



When will NCW take action against their own chairperson Rekha Sharma for her demeaning remarks towards woman in her tweets? pic.twitter.com/a7Sha9h3W2 — Sankul // Dalit Lives Matter (@sankul333) October 20, 2020

#SackRekhaSharma. National Commission For Women, can not be anti-feminist.

Feminists raise their voice for gender equality, equal opportunities & for empowerment of all women. pic.twitter.com/bmu7irGjSd — Nirjhari Sinha (@NirjhariSinha) October 21, 2020

Alt News’s Sinha pointed out that Sharma has deleted at least 200 tweets from her account.

From 16,937 tweets before she protected her account, the NCW Chairperson is down to 16,727 tweets. At least 210 tweets deleted by @NCWIndia chairperson @sharmarekha. pic.twitter.com/iE3mPvFQh4 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 20, 2020

Sharma, however, told NDTV that there was “suspicious activity” on her Twitter account because of which she changed the settings to hide her tweets.

She said, “My stand on this is that I have complained to Twitter as there was suspicious activity happening on my account and its under investigation... Won’t like to reply on trolls.”

This is not the first time Sharma, a former BJP district secretary and media in-charge in Haryana, has landed into controversy.

In an interview with HuffPost India’s Piyasree Dasgupta in 2018, she had claimed that increased compensation for survivors had led to a rise in the number of gangrape cases being reported and that sexual violence was closely related to education and ‘gruesome’ rapes in India were perpetrated by men with less education.

When asked about how the number of reported rape cases in India are actually less than the actual number of cases that must be taking place, she claimed that the actual cases are less because many rape accusations were false. “Sexual violence is closely related to education and the more ‘gruesome’ rapes India has witnessed has been perpetrated by men with less education.”

She also claimed, “There are many fake cases. Around 30 percent of cases are fake. There is a property issue and they will include a line that a person has sexually abused me, touched me there.”

Her past comments that were in the public domain triggered a massive Twitter storm, with people asking her to resign using the hashtag #SackRekhaSharma.

Here’s what people said:

All the horrible tweets must've been used to get the job. Don't go searching for the tweets, just dig out her CV.#SackRekhaSharma — Nikhil (@Nikhilreturns) October 21, 2020

A woman who despises womankind is Chairperson, National Commission for Women😳#SackRekhaSharma — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) October 21, 2020

How can a woman known for her vile and cheap views be made the head of NCW. U will come to know abt her cheap mindset through the these tweets. But this is new India. Spread hatred to be successful is the new mantra and an easy way for fame. #SackRekhaSharma pic.twitter.com/DoFE31xxop — Vishesh Singh25 (@vishesh_singh25) October 21, 2020

A misogynist, a liar & a sexist walks into NCW office.



Everyone greeted "Good morning Mrs. president!"#SackRekhaSharma — RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) October 21, 2020

I simply thought that being an Army Officer’s wife, Mrs. Rekha Sharma will be rational and sensitive towards women. These days disappointments also don’t disappoint actually! #SackRekhaSharma — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) October 21, 2020