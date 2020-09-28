ReleasePrashantKanojia: Journalist's Partner Appeals For Support On Twitter

Twitter .

Over a month after journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested over a tweet his partner Jagisha Arora put out a video appeal on Monday asking people to participate in a Twitter trend demanding the release of the journalist.

Arora said in the video that she believes Kanojia was only arrested for standing up to the government and not a tweet and also appealed for financial assistance to fight his case in court.

Arora said, “It has been over a month since journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested. He was arrested over a tweet. He had deleted that tweet within half an hour. Despite that he was arrested from his Delhi home. The real reason for his arrested is speaking up against the government and the authorities, and speaking about the wrong doing happening in the country.”

“Prashant Kanojia has from time to time spoken about the atrocities on Dalits. He has spoken against the violence against the downtrodden, the discriminated, Adivasis, women and Muslims,” Arora said.

Here’s her video appeal.

Through this video I request everyone to rise in rage against Prashant's arrest by the UP Police. Please participate in the twitter trend at 4 PM today. Jai Bhim. @PJkanojia #ReleasePrashantKanojia pic.twitter.com/OQPp6KJ1oN — Jagisha Arora (@jagishaarora) September 28, 2020

During his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police in August, The Wire reports, Kanojia and his family were not told over which tweet he was being arrested. The FIR showed that it was over a deleted tweet in which Hindu Army leader Sushil Tiwari was seen as saying Dalits, STs and OBCs should not be allowed inside the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kanojia had also been arrested in June this year, and in the FIR it was alleged that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.