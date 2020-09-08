Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau In Connection With Drugs Probe

Hindustan Times via Getty Images MUMBAI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Rhea Chakraborty reached NCB office from her residence at Juhu Tara road, on September 6, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in connection with drugs-related allegations. She will be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm today, ANI quoted Deputy Director of NCB, KPS Malhotra, as saying.

The actor was being investigated by the CBI, the ED, and the NCB in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after Rajput’s father filed an FIR against her in Patna.

She was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai for over 3 days, before the arrest was made this afternoon.

The NCB, according to The Indian Express, said they arrested Chakraborty based on Whatsapp chats and the statements of other accused. The report, however, said that NCB did not clarify if she was arrested for consumption or for being part of a group which was involved in buying and selling drugs.

Last week, Chakraborty’s father was also bought in for questioning while her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has already been arrested under various charges.