Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail On Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh, HC Rejects Brother Showik's Application

Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, while her brother’s bail application was rejected.

The court gave Rhea Chakraborty bail on the condition of furnishing bond of Rs. 1 lakh. The actor’s lawyer requested a month to furnish the bail bond, which the court allowed, Bar&Bench reported.

Other conditions include that she mark her presence at the nearest police station for ten days after her release. The court has also required her to deposit her passport and not allowed her to travel outside the country without the prior permission of the court, LiveLaw reported.

The actor will also have to inform the investigating officer if she wants to leave Greater Mumbai, the court said.

The HC bench also allowed the bail applications of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant. It, however, rejected the bail applications of Abdel Basith Parihar, who had been held in connection with the drug trafficking probe.

The court turned down the request of the Additional Solicitor General to stay the operation of the bail order for a week, according to LiveLaw.

A Mumbai court had on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Rhea, her brother Showik, and other accused arrested by the NCB till October 20.

The two were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case last month.

The special court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of the actress and her brother.

They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail. The HC had reserved its order on their pleas.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, hinted at the alleged use of banned drugs.