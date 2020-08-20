After 'Aukaat' Comment On Rhea Chakraborty Draws Outrage, Bihar DGP Backtracks

Amid outrage over his remarks on Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey backtracked on his comments on national television.

While people lashed out at him for saying Chakraborty did not have the ‘aukat’ or stature to comment on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, he defended himself saying that he did not understand why people were outraged.

However, he told News18′s Marya Shakeel on Wednesday, “If my usage of the word ‘aukat’ has hurt people’s sentiments, then I woud like to apologise.”

He maintained that he did not feel there was anything wrong with it.

#CBIForSushant – If someone is hurt by my comments then I apologise: @ips_gupteshwar (DGP-Bihar) on his controversial comments on #RheaChakraborty.





But Pandey also continued to defend himself by saying he meant that as an accused in a case, she could not comment on the Bihar chief minister.

ANI quoted him as saying on Thursday, “If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally.”

He also again repeated his earlier comment that she did not have the stature to comment on the Bihar chief minister.

If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (2/2) #SushantSinghRajput

Pandey made the comments when asked about Chakraborty saying in the Supreme Court that there was a political motive behind the Bihar police investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.