Many Women Are Taking To Twitter To Express Anger Over Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest

Getty Images/Twitter .

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest on Tuesday evening saw, yet again, a huge debate on social media about the veracity of her arrest, the way the media has covered Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and how a young woman was arrested allegedly over a small quantity of marijuana.

While the facts of the case remained unclear — “sources” have been alleging Chakraborty of everything from using to procuring drugs, without evidence — her lawyer Satish Maneshinde called it a “travesty of justice”.

Many Bollywood celebrities—including some who are silent about other issues—took to Twitter too, to show support for Chakraborty. They tweeted with a photo that carried the message from the T-Shirt Chakraborty was wearing on Tuesday, “Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.”

While some people made a fuss over the T-shirt slogan, many women pointed out how Chakraborty was hounded shamefully by media organisations and social media users who accused her of heinous acts without a shred of proof.

Many women took to Twitter to express their anger over Chakraborty’s arrest, which came after weeks of vilification, and to point out how Indians were still quick to blame a woman. Many others also called it a witch-hunt.

Rhea's arrest is a reminder of the prevalent patriarchy around us. It is a reminder that a woman will always be an easy scapegoat for anything that goes wrong and men will ensure that women remain pitted against each other to ensure their power structure remains intact. — G (@gauttess) September 8, 2020

No contraband... no recoveries... no evidence... its simply based on her confession that she “occasionally consumed marijuana” that’s why NCB’s has #RheaArrested ? https://t.co/NdPcXJwnn9 — Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) September 8, 2020

rhea arrested and demonized for marijuana while more than half the country’s male population routinely gets high on bhaang and openly molests women in public under the guise of “bura na maano holi hai” every year — shagun (@shagunnn_) September 8, 2020

Rhea's episode has lessons for all of us, women especially

The world is largely against us.

Get out of toxic relationships

Put safety first always, then love.

You can't fight families, systems — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) September 8, 2020

if it was rhea who would have killed herself, nobody would have chased sushant like mad dogs. nobody would have even bothered. that's how much you hate women. — studio ghibli's cloud (@txltxx) September 8, 2020

This is so shameful to witness how these anchors talk about women safety n respect for kangna but when it comes to Rhea they cross all the limits,

Women's safety n respect is same for every women in this universe.@tweet2rhea#IStandWithRheaChakraborty #indianmedia — Rashmi S Jha (@RashmiS112) September 7, 2020

The nastiest and loudest voices against #RheaChakraborty.

Sisters. Ex girl friend. A female super star who calls #Rhea a “small time gold digger, druggie”. A female anchor. Congratulations, #Patriarchy! You have done it again. Pitted women against each other successfully. — Nilanjana Bhowmick (@nilanjanab) September 9, 2020

The way some men are pressed over Rhea Chakraborty's tshirt advocating for smashing a system that has done centuries of harm to women AND men is peak clown behaviour and it shows how much they want women to keep their voices down and suppress us — ashwini (@ashwiniwin) September 8, 2020

saying ‘rhea chakraborty could be your daughter’ doesn’t really invoke empathy as most people might think it would. it only implies that women are worthy of respect because they’re *someone’s daughter* and justifies the vilification and the stereotypes if she’s simply a woman. — armi (@armiizak) September 7, 2020

Rhea @Tweet2Rhea has been disproportionately punished. This is also an extension of society's belief that in relationship, the woman is responsible for the man. Relationships can be toxic. But y is rhea being vilified without proof. Ofc, through the proof of patriarchy https://t.co/wuVukPzWJy — T o o b a (@tooba_tweets) September 8, 2020

the way ppl were mocking rhea for wearing white salwar-kameez in the beginning because she was faking the “abla-naari” image and now that she wore a t-shirt mocking patriarchy she’s suddenly arrogant/playing the feminist card lmaoo women truly can never win. — s (@stfushweta) September 8, 2020

I don't think anyone in this witchhunt is even remotely bothered about drugs, addiction and society. — Cassandra ranjona banerji: prophet of doom (@ranjona) September 9, 2020