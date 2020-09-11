Hindustan Times via Getty Images Rhea Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020 in Mumbai.

The bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been rejected by a court in Mumbai.

“Once we get the order copy, we will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court,” Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told ANI.

She had filed a bail application on Wednesday before a sessions court in Mumbai after a magistrate court rejected her bail application on Tuesday.

Chakraborty was arrested for charges including financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders under Section 27(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to The Indian Express.

The fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Maneshinde, said that Chakraborty “has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case,” according to PTI.

“During her (NCB) custody, the applicant (Rhea) was coerced into making self-incriminating confessions. The actor has formally retracted all such incriminating confessions,” PTI quoted from the plea.

In the plea, she also said that her arrest is “unwarranted and without any justification”.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of questioning by the agency. Shortly after her arrest, she was sent to judicial custody till 22 September by a local court.

On Wednesday, she was shifted from the NCB’s office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail.