'A Powerhouse Of Talent': PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor, Other Politicians Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actor died in Mumbai on Thursday morning.
Actor Rishi Kapoor during an interview on March 10, 2014 in Chandigarh.
Politicians across party lines shared messages of tribute and mourning after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “powerhouse of talent”.

President Ram Nath Kovind called him “an evergreen personality”.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had studied with Kapoor in school, wrote:

BJP MP Hema Malini, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in several films in her acting career, said:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called his death “a terrible loss”.

Here’s what other politicians and ministers said:

