BJP's Sambit Patra Slapped With FIR For Tweets Against Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A file photo of Sambit Patra, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nagpur, MAHARASHTRA — A complaint filed by the Congress’s youth wing has led to an FIR (First Information Report) being lodged against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra, for posting allegedly objectionable tweets against former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajeev Gandhi.

Patra has been booked under section 153-A, 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code in Civil Lines police station of Chhattisgarh’s capital city, Raipur, over a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh Youth Congress chief Koko Padi.

The FIR mentions Patra’s tweets, in which he accused Nehru of causing the Kashmir issue and Rajiv Gandhi of killing 3,000 Sikhs in 1984.

“Sambit Patra made some extremely objectionable statements from his Twitter account in which he accused former prime ministers of India- Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi- of corruption. But he has no proof to prove his allegations which were politically motivated. He is only trying to mislead the people by making such false allegations and the Youth Congress will not tolerate this. We have decided to lodge an FIR against this ‘king of lies’,” Padi said in a statement.

Chhattisgarh Youth Congress chief Koko Padi filing a complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in Civil Lines police station in Raipur.

A non-cognizable offense was also registered against Patra in Thane district of Maharashtra over the same issue on a complaint filed by Maharashtra Youth Congress general secretary Brijkishor Dutt.

Despite the two police complaints, Patra tweeted that he is standing by his statements.

Saying RajivG was responsible for 1984 Sikh Riots is derogatory?

No..it’s a fact

And fact can never be derogatory

और कांग्रेसियों याद रखो ये कोई इंदिरा गांधी का emergency नहीं चल रहा है जो तुम्हारे इन FIRs से कुछ हो जाएगा

..हाँ इतना ज़रूर है कि राजीव गांधी पूरी तरह expose होंगे! https://t.co/zISJdYQNOn — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 11, 2020

In another tweet, he openly challenged the Congress to file more FIRs against him.