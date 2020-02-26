Shaheen Bagh Hearing: SC Judge calls Delhi Riots 'Unfortunate', SG Asks Him Not To Use Such Words

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images A burnt-out vehicle is pictured following riots in New Delhi, on February 26, 2020.

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the petition seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh, it also heard pleas regarding the violence in northeast Delhi in which at least 20 people have been killed.

During the hearing, the judges commented on the riots in Delhi, with Justice SK Kaul calling it “unfortunate” and Justice KM Joseph saying lack of action strictly in accordance with the law was a problem.

The bench of Justices Kaul and Joseph, however, refused to entertain the applications for probe into the violence, saying the Delhi high court was considering the same

The bench adjourned the hearing in the Shaheen Bagh case to March 23, saying it will take the time to examine the interlocutors report which was submitted to the court on Tuesday. The SC said it would not examine the report today as the “environment is not conducive”, LiveLaw reported.

“Unfortunate things have happened. What is before us is a very limited. There are too many ifs and buts in the report.” says Justice Kaul said, according to LiveLaw.

On the riots, the court called the incidents of violence in Delhi “unfortunate”, but said it would not expand the scope of the case before it which pertains specifically to the blocking of road on account of the Shaheen Bagh protest, Bar&Bench said.

During an exchange with the judges, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked for Justice Kaul not to use such words.

Justice Kaul says that the incidents that have happened in Delhi are "unfortunate".



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requests the Court not to use these words lest it "legitimises the violent incidents"



Justice Kaul says that nobody can say what has happened is not unfortunate — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 26, 2020

Justice KM Joseph says his loyalty is to the institution and to the interest of the nation



"Problem is lack of independence and professionalism," Justice Joseph.



He adds problem includes lack of action strictly in accordance with the law.#DelhiViolence #DelhiCAAClashes — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 26, 2020

Justices Joseph and Kaul say that the state governments have also been reluctant to implement the guidelines in Prakash Singh.



Solicitor General- At such a time, please don't demoralize the police.#DelhiRiots — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 26, 2020

Justice Joseph expressed concern for the loss of lives in the capital.

Mehta, meanwhile, urged the court to stop the media from reporting saying it would make headlines of judges’ observations, LiveLaw said.