Screengrab from Twitter videos .

Protests broke out across Tamil Nadu, with a Shaheen Bagh like protest at Chennai’s Old Washermanpet, after police lathicharged anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters on Friday evening.

Reports say hundreds of men and women sat in protest all night at Old Washermanpet in criticising the police crackdown on protesters.

The News Minute reported that protesters raised ‘azaadi’ slogans along the bylanes of Thiruvottiyur High Road, condemning police action against protesters earlier in the day and demanding a repeal of the discriminatory CAA.

Twitter user Gayatri Khandhadai shared a video of women chanting slogans.

#AntiCAAprotests at 10:30 near Pencil Factory in Washermenpet. As cops have put signal jammers, communication has been blocked. Need to come at least 100 metres away from protest spot for using twitter. Protests are gaining momentum here. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/KDJgEPlXlM — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) February 14, 2020

Protests have reportedly spread across Tamil Nadu with people taking to the streets and blocking roads.

The Hindu reported that Chennai’s arterial roads like Anna Salai and Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Vadapalani, and parts of the East Coast Road saw huge traffic snarls. The report said that people also gathered in Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchi, Vaniyambadi, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram

What prompted these protests?

Locals in the Old Washermanpet area of Chennai had planned a protest after Friday prayers against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Reports say that police allegedly used full force to disperse the protests, leading to chaos and scuffle and further protests against police action.

Protesters are said to have been badly injured during police action.

“They resorted to lathi-charge three times between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some injured protesters were taken to Stanley Government Hospital and one was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital,” said Kasali, a protester, told The New Indian Express.

Reports say that hundreds of police personnel were present in the area that is mostly narrow lanes and by-lanes. When the protesters refused to budge, the police used full force to disperse them.

The Hindu quoted a protester as saying, “We did not even come to the main road and were protesting on the streets and in front of homes... They spoke to the protesters and asked them to disperse. As we did not heed to their suggestion, the police used force to chase us away.”

Videos from the incident show a huge mob of police personnel dragging, beating and even kicking a lone protester.

At the anti-CAA protest site in Washermanpet few minutes ago. Protesters demand that those arrested be released. @the_hindu @THChennai pic.twitter.com/1oa57QjjbY — Udhav Naig (@udhavn) February 14, 2020

Huffpost India couldn’t independently verify the video.

Police reportedly used violence to detain protesters.

Sahiya, a protester told The News Minute, “When we refused to leave, they pulled us by the hair and dragged us from the road. When we questioned them, they carried us bodily with two people holding our feet up.”

While there were reports of a septuagenarian dying during police action, a senior police officer refuted the claims speaking to The New Indian Express, “The elderly man had been admitted to Stanley Government Hospital for two weeks. He was discharged on Thursday and suffered a cardiac arrest at his house in Old Washermenpet on Friday night. The protestors are spreading rumours.”

Sporadic protests spread across Chennai and across Tamil Nadu after the incident.

#ChennaiShaheenBagh trends on Twitter

Thousands took to social media to condemn police action at Old Washermanpet, using the hashtag #ChennaiShaheenBagh.

First, #ChennaiShaheenBagh at Old Washermanpet, now at Kathipara junction..near Alandur metro station#Chennai rises up against CAA NPR NRC and police repression. Gatherings of peace marred by police barricades, illegal detention and lathi charge#CAA_NRC_Protest #CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/MraLK1aVx9 — Citizens Against CAA (@anticaaTN) February 14, 2020

Do we really live in a democratic country?

Peaceful protesters at #ChennaiShaheenBagh being brutally attacked by the police.



Tamil Nadu awoke at midnight,

All over the state more than 30 districts have started midnight protest.

लड़ेंगे ... जीतेंगे...pic.twitter.com/a9mcYKX8Dy — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadTISS) February 15, 2020

People across Tamil Nadu woke up at midnight in solidarity with #ChennaiShaheenBagh https://t.co/nZ3YO6yRfZ — S (@vakeel_saheba) February 15, 2020

#ChennaiShaheenBagh Flash protests erupted all across Tamil Nadu in midnight due to police brutalities on peaceful protesters on ANTI CAA NRC at washermanpet chennai pic.twitter.com/69ez9MJyHY — Siruthai Chats (@SiruthaiChats) February 15, 2020

Protest continues overnight allover Tamil Nadu with people demanding the release of protestors who have been detained by the Police in Chennai and also to take disciplinary action against the Police who engaged in violence at Washermanpet.



| #CAAProtest #ChennaiShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/pF0l6a7XHe — 𝘿𝙆 | 𑀢𑀺𑀓𑀼 (@Its_DineshKumar) February 15, 2020

Police brutal attack on the protestors.



If you try stop us. We will be More Stronger. #ChennaiBagh #ChennaiShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/n2vqkCJqoF — Me_nehru™ (@Me_nehru) February 15, 2020