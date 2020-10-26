Bihar Elections: BJP's Shreyasi Singh Wins In Jamui

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Shreyasi Singh in a file photo.

Ace shooter and BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh won in the Jamui constituency by a margin of 41,049.

Singh has logged 79,156 votes, ahead of the RJD’s incumbent MLA Vijay Prakash, who has got 38,147 votes so far.

Singh joined the BJP only in October. She is the daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, who died in 2010. Her mother Putul Kumari had won the by-elections to the Lok Sabha in 2010 after her husband’s death.

Speaking about her decision to contest the polls, Singh told The New Indian Express, “Politics may be a career to others but for me, it is a god-given chance for rendering service to humanity because service to humanity is service to God.”

Singh told the newspaper that she would like to build a sports complex in Jamui and would like to bring “sportsmanship” to politics.

She said, “I will try to bring hard work and sportsmanship to politics. We are trained to function under the high pressure and will take all the challenges that a political career throws my way to make Jamui a land of genius given under equal opportunity and all needed supports.

Singh, who won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, had found support from Chirag Paswan, the LJP MP from Jamui.

The seat went to polls during the first phase of the Bihar elections on October 28.