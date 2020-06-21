Stunning Photos Of The Solar Eclipse From India And Across The World

This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which
closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions
or concerns about this article, please contact
indiasupport@huffpost.com.
The eclipse was visible from various part of northern India including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. PTI reported few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.
It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country, the report said.
Other countries like Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China also witnessed the eclipse.
Here are some stunning photos of the eclipse that took place on Sunday.
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which
closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions
or concerns about this article, please contact
indiasupport@huffpost.com.