Stunning Photos Of The Solar Eclipse From India And Across The World

While the solar eclipse was visible from several parts of northern India, it was also seen in several other parts of the world.

The annular solar eclipse began at 10:19 am on Sunday.

The eclipse was visible from various part of northern India including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. PTI reported few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country, the report said.

Other countries like Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China also witnessed the eclipse.

Here are some stunning photos of the eclipse that took place on Sunday.

The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from New Delhi on June 21, 2020. 
The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bangalore on June 21, 2020. 
A bird flies past as the moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Kurukshetra on June 21, 2020. 
The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Kurukshetra on June 21, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
A partial solar eclipse is seen in Hefer Valley, Israel, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Colombo, Sri Lanka on June 21, 2020.
The partial solar eclipse is projected on a Kenyan man's hand through binoculars in Nairobi, Kenya on June 21, 2020. 
The partial solar eclipse is captured using infra red filter in the cloudy sky in Nairobi, Kenya on June 21, 2020. 
