Sophie Turner Is Not Here For Evangeline Lilly's Coronavirus Comments

If anyone knows the value of self-isolating, it’s the Queen in the North, and Sophie Turner has some thoughts on people who refuse to do it.

Last week, “Ant-Man” and “Lost” star Evangeline Lilly drew criticism after she said on Instagram that she doesn’t plan to self-quarantine during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The actor, who was born in Alberta and raised in B.C., said she’s immune-compromised and she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia. But when her followers questioned her stance in the comments, given how dangerous the refusal could be, she doubled down. Replying to one person, she wrote: “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives.” In another comment, she added: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.”

On Friday during an Instagram Live where she chose a bobblehead filter, Turner ― without mentioning Lilly by name ― seemed to offer a blunt rebuttal: “Don’t be fucking stupid.”

Turner urged people to follow the advice of scientists and medical professionals and minimize their contact with others to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Here’s the tea,” she says in the video. “Stay inside. Don’t be fucking stupid, even if you count your ‘freedom’ over — I don’t know, what is it — like, your health? I don’t give a ffffff about your freedom. You can be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever.”

Though slightly filtered, her husband Joe Jonas’ reactions say it all.

This is serious, and Sansa is not playing around.

It so happened that as Lilly’s comments on refusing to self-quarantine were going viral on the internet, her former “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim was announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus.

In a video, Kim stressed the importance of self-quarantining, saying: “If you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines. Socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face and, of course, wash your hands.”

With files from Maija Kappler