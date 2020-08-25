Young Woman Who Was Declared Dead Found Breathing At Funeral Home

An emergency room doctor at a nearby hospital declared the woman dead via phone, relying on medical information provided by the fire department, which is normal procedure, a spokesperson for the Oakland County medical examiner’s office told People magazine.

The medical examiner determined the woman’s body could be released to her family, and the family made arrangements with the funeral home. The city, county and Southfield Fire Department have all launched investigations.

“The Southfield Fire and Police Departments followed all appropriate city, county and state protocols and procedures in this case,” fire officials said in a statement.