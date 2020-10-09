'Preposterous', 'Witch-Hunt': Twitter Outraged Over Stan Swamy's Arrest In Bhima-Koregaon Case

Twitter .

An 83-year-old activist, Stan Swamy, was arrested by the National Investigative Agency on Thursday, the lates in the series of arrests of activists in the Bhima-Koregaon case.

He was taken into custody from his home in Ranchi.

The Hindu quoted the activist saying in a statement, “The nature of the present NIA investigation of me has nothing to do about Bhima Koregaon case in which I have been booked as a suspected accused and consequently raided twice. But it had everything to do to somehow establish that I am personally linked to extremist leftist forces and through me Bagaicha [his residential campus] is also relating to some Maoists. I denied both these allegations in strongest terms.”

The activist has been questioned several times earlier this year. He was questioned over several hours on July 27, 28, 29 and 30 and August 6, The Hindu said.

NIA arrested 83-year-old Jharkhand-based tribal rights activist &Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who has been questioned at multiple occasions in the Elgar Parishad case. Arrested him without a warrant &now he is suffering from multiple ailments. This is two days before his arrest. pic.twitter.com/5eBnXCZewz — JijoyMatts' (@jijoy_matt) October 8, 2020

The NIA has alleged he has Maoist links.

NDTV reported that the activist was taken away by NIA officials from Delhi after spending 20 minutes in his home.

Several prominent activists like Hany Babu, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and others have been arrested in the case since August 2018.

Swamy’s arrested created outrage with many taking to social media to protest it.

Here’s what people said:

Father Stan Swamy in his 80s has served India's tribal people selflessly, struggled with them peacefully against injustice. One by one, the state is hounding India's finest sons & daughters. Why is it so frightened of those who speak for the most oppressed?#IStandWithStanSwamy https://t.co/ZJT5x6r4JT — Harsh Mander (@harsh_mander) October 8, 2020

Read the extraordinary human rights record of Fr Stan Swamy who has devoted his life to serving the poor Adivasis of Jharkhand. Now arrested by the NIA under UAPA! The venality of this BJP govt & NIA knows no bounds https://t.co/1ILsm7mUEj — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 9, 2020

Father Stan Swamy, 84-year old activist was arrested by NIA yesterday at night in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case. This is 16th arrest in the case. The sinister design to criminalise anyone associated with people’s movement is all out in open. — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) October 9, 2020

Shocking to hear about the arrest of Fr Stan Swamy, a 83- year-old human rights crusader from Jharkhand by the NIA who has implicated him in the Bhima Koregoan case. Is raising questions regarding the rights of adivasis and working with them for justice a crime in new India? pic.twitter.com/zg5YOVqlOX — Bela Bhatia (@Belaben) October 8, 2020

Like Sudha Bharadwaj, Stan Swamy has spent a lifetime fighting for the rights of adivasis. That is why the Modi regime seeks to suppress and silence them; because for this regime, the profits of mining companies take precedence over the lives and livelihoods of adivasis. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 9, 2020

This regime needs to understand that voices of dissent are essential for democracy!#StanSwamy

This regime needs to understand that voices of dissent are essential for democracy!#StanSwamy

I had the pleasure and honour of meeting and interviewing Father Stan Swamy in 2008 - an honourable and courageous man, who can only be a threat to those whose aim it is to dispossess and violate rights. https://t.co/uufAnnG5Ts — [𝙰𝚕𝚏 𝙶𝚞𝚗𝚟𝚊𝚕𝚍 𝙽𝚒𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚗] (@alfgunvald) October 8, 2020

2/Father Stan Swamy’s extensive work in Jharkhand for the rights of the Adivasis. One of the major campaigns he was associated with was the Jharkhand Organisation Against Uranium Radiation (JOAR), a campaign against Uranium Corporation India Limited in 96. @downtoeartheug — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) October 8, 2020

Latest news from the project that’s destroying India: Modi government’s agency arrested an 84-year old Jesuit priest, who worked for five decades with some of the poorest people in Central India, Fr Stan Swamy. Message: Be silent/side with casteism/fascism, you are safe in India. pic.twitter.com/b2RdmFRWeU — Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) October 8, 2020

Father Stan Swamy, 84 yrs old, arrested by Modi. Witchhunt of activists continues as Bhim Koregaon list of accused keeps growing ridiculously https://t.co/3G0lZi40nn — Buffalo Intellectual 🐃 (@BuffaloSpeaks) October 9, 2020