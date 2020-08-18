This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
'America: Endgame': Colbert Gives 2020 US Election A Terrifying New Movie Trailer

The "Late Show" transforms former Vice President Joe Biden into Captain America and President Donald Trump into Thanos.

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has turned the upcoming US presidential election into an ominous fake movie trailer.

Based on “Avengers: Endgame,” the “Late Show” trailer features former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America facing off against President Donald Trump as Thanos.

And with the Democratic National Convention getting underway this week, the trailer has some of the biggest names in the party appearing as members of the Avengers.

Or as the “Late Show” calls it, “America: Endgame.”

