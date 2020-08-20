This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Steve Bannon Indicted By Federal Prosecutors In New York

The former Trump campaign executive was arrested Thursday morning.

Steve Bannon, a former chief strategist in US President Donald Trump’s White House, has been indicted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, New York.

Bannon and three others ― Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea ― were arrested Thursday for their roles in “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million,” prosecutors announced Thursday morning.

Kolfage, the founder of “We Build the Wall,” had assured donors that all the money would go toward construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. But the defendants “secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

