Steve Bannon Indicted By Federal Prosecutors In New York

Steve Bannon, a former chief strategist in US President Donald Trump’s White House, has been indicted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, New York.

Bannon and three others ― Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea ― were arrested Thursday for their roles in “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million,” prosecutors announced Thursday morning.

Kolfage, the founder of “We Build the Wall,” had assured donors that all the money would go toward construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. But the defendants “secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” she said.