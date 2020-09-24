Sudha Bharadwaj’s Interim Bail Plea Withdrawn, SC Asks Her To File For Regular Bail

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj on Thursday withdrew her interim bail plea which was filed against a Bombay High Court order. She is currently lodged at the Byculla women’s prison.

Bharadwaj, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, has been jail since October 2018.

The Bombay High Court had last month dismissed the interim bail plea filed by Bharadwaj on medical grounds in view of the Covid-19 outbreak in prisons, according to The Indian Express.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Bharadwaj, said on Thursday that her client was suffering from diabetes and had other co-morbidities, Bar and Bench reported. Grover added Bharadwaj had developed arthritis and a heart condition while being in jail for the last two years.

The Supreme Court said that she had a “good case for bail on merits”. “Why don’t you file a regular bail application?” the court asked Grover.

The court, according to Bar and Bench, noted that Bharadwaj’s condition needed a deeper look and a regular bail plea could be filed. Grover chose to withdraw the interim bail plea.

Last month, Bharadwaj’s Mayesha said the activist had developed a heart ailment in jail, “clearly triggered by the stress”.