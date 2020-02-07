NurPhoto via Getty Images Protesters listen to speakers in Shaheen Bagh area on 23 January 2020.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass orders on a plea seeking the removal of protesters from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and posted it for hearing on Monday, February 10.

The petitioner raised the issue of traffic and the elections to be held on Saturday.

“That is exactly why we are saying ‘come on Monday’. Why should we influence it (the election)? We understand the problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then,” the bench said, NDTV quoted.

Petitioner : But there is an election tomorrow. Please consider how there are traffic related issues.



On Thursday, the anti-CAA protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh sought heightened security, following the recent firing incidents at the sites.

The protestors alleged more such incidents might happen on the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Three firing incidents have taken place in Jamia Nagar area in a week since Union minister Anurag Thakur raised inciteful slogans at an election rally in the capital.

In the past week, BJP leaders have stoked hate against the protestors at Shaheen Bagh during poll rallies ahead of the Delhi election.

The efforts to demonise the peaceful protesters have come from top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Ajay Singh Bisht.