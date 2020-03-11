ED Registers Case Against Tahir Hussain, PFI Over Delhi Riots

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain leaves from Sunlight Police Station to produce at Karkardooma Court, in New Delhi, Friday, March 6, 2020.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Wednesday registered a case against suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain charging him with money laundering in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

ANI reported that the ED also registered a case against Popular Front of India (PFI).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case against the PFI (Popular Front of India), in connection with #DelhiViolence. https://t.co/lylyS7J8Nk — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

PTI reported that the criminal case against Hussain has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Hussain is facing charges of killing Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the riots in northeast Delhi last month.

The police registered a similar case against PFI, which is already facing a separate charges of money laundering.

The Delhi police had earlier alleged that Hussain had links with the PFI, and had also alleged that protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were being financed by the outfit.

PTI had reported the Delhi police as saying that PFI provoked anti-CAA protesters to come out on the streets when US President Donald Trump was visiting.

The case against Hussain comes two days after the Delhi police had arrested PFI member Mohd Danish from his home in Trilokpuri in Delhi.

Danish was picked up by the special cell of the Delhi police for reportedly putting up posters and banners mentioning inflammatory slogans in northeast Delhi where the riots took place.