Outrage After Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Gets Tribal Boys To Remove His Footwear

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan has kicked up a storm after he was seen having children of a tribal community remove his footwear on Thursday as he prepared to enter a temple in Mudumalai.

Sivapriyan ETB, a special correspondent for the Deccan Herald, shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

#TamilNadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan asks children from the tribal community to remove his slippers so that he can enter a temple in Mudumalai. He was in Mudumalai to inaugurate an elephant rejuvenation camp. | @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/3FE11DVL8W — Sivapriyan E.T.B (@sivaetb) February 6, 2020

Sreenivasan was at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to inaugurate a rejuvenation camp for captive elephants.

The minister asked two minor boys, who were tribal residents, to remove his slippers so he could enter the shrine, The Hindu reported. Officials told the daily the two boys were children of mahouts at the camp.

Photographers covering the event were asked to stop taking pictures while Conoor MLA A Ramu tried to block their view of the incident, the report said.

A member of entourage asked the boys to pick up the minister’s footwear and keep it at the shrine’s entrance.

People on Twitter have called out the minister’s casteist behaviour:

WTF! This casteist act on camera.. imagine how horribly casteist he could be off-camera. Bloody outrageous https://t.co/Zvms4ntJRN — Bala (@naartthigan) February 6, 2020

A state forest minister makes a tribal boy remove his slippers so that he can enter a shrine in Tamil Nadu.



21st CENTURY, it seems? https://t.co/GxIf3y2VOk — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) February 6, 2020

Brazen act of caste supremacy from TN Minister Dindugal Sreenivasan. Calls tribal boy to remove the buckle on his slippers during inauguration of rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/fr0wSt9C09 — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) February 6, 2020

This is disgusting and cruel!#ADMK minister Dindigul Sreenivasan is ordering a boy to take off his slippers. We are seeing an inhuman act! How can he get such ideas in the first place? Goes to show how Heartless!

Are we living in 21st century?This government hits another new low. https://t.co/Jg5fXZSoxJ — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) February 6, 2020

TN State forest minister, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, made a tribal boy remove his slippers, so that he could enter a shrine... Completely unacceptable and condemnable...



Will you @CMOTamilNadu make action on C. Sreenivasan? https://t.co/OVV9DOd9R9 — Venkatesh Kumaresan (@wisdombrainy) February 6, 2020