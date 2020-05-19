Three Migrant Workers Killed, 17 Injured In Maharashtra's Yavatmal

HuffPost India Yavatmal accident

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: Four people, including three migrant workers, were killed and 17 others were injured when a state transport bus, ferrying them from Solapur to Nagpur, met with an accident in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra early morning on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Kolwan village in Arni tehsil of Yavatmal when the bus crashed into a truck at around 5 am.

“The bus was carrying migrant laborers who hailed from Jharkhand. They were traveling to Nagpur from Solapur in a state transport bus arranged by the state government. They were going to board a Shrameek train at Nagpur railway station which was scheduled to leave for Jharkhand today evening. Some of the injured persons are critical,” informed ASI Mahajan of Yavatmal police control room.