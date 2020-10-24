Time Magazine Makes History For What's NOT On The Cover

View this post on Instagram

"Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election," writes Edward Felsenthal, the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME. "To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote. To help, we've provided readers with a guide on how to vote safely during this extraordinary year." The artwork on the cover is by Shepard Fairey, whose work includes two prior TIME covers. "Even though the subject in the portrait knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic," Fairey says of the image, the person is determined to use their "voice and power by voting." Read everything you need to know about voting at the link in bio. Illustration by Shepard Fairey (@obeygiant) for TIME