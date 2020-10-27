Trevor Noah Dismantles Trump's Bizarre Pandemic Gripe

Trevor Noah on Monday wondered how President Donald Trump can be bored of a global pandemic when he’s still going on and on about his Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Trump has complained at several campaign rallies that the media “refuses to talk about” anything except COVID-19, which is surging around the country as new cases and hospitalizations spike. At a North Carolina event on Oct. 25, Trump said: “That’s all I hear about now. Turn on the television, ‘COVID, COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID.’ A plane goes down, 500 people dead and they don’t talk about it.”

“It’s weird that Donald Trump is saying this when he’s the one still talking shit from 2015,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “COVID, COVID, COVID. I’m so bored. Why isn’t anyone talking about Hillary’s emails?”

“Oh and by the way, maybe the reason why the news isn’t talking about the plane that went down with 500 people is because there was no plane that went down with 500 people,” Noah added. “And if you think 500 pretend people dying is big news, remember that almost 1,000 real people a day are still dying from COVID, COVID, COVID.”

